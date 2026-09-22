Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno on Iran conflict: ‘We all want this to end’

As the U.S. conflict with Iran nears its seventh month and the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted, Ohioans are seeing soaring prices at the gas pump, with diesel prices recently breaking records.

A few GOP candidates for U.S. Senate, like Ashley Hinson of Iowa and Mike Rogers of Michigan, recently broke with President Donald Trump in demanding an end to the war.

“The war with Iran needs to end, and end quickly,” Rogers said in a video, according to a Detroit Free Press article from Tuesday.

But Ohio’s two U.S. senators are still behind Trump.

Sen. Bernie Moreno said in an interview Tuesday morning that he believes Trump wants the war to end. The U.S. has, Moreno said, “basically ended the kinetic side of the conflict ... Iran has no navy, has no air force.”

“At the end of the day, we all want this to end,” Moreno said. “Gas prices are way too high, diesel prices are way too high, and Americans deserve the relief, to get us back to where we were before the conflict started, which is historically low fuel prices.”

But he and Sen. Jon Husted—who is currently running a close race against Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown—have thus far voted down the effort to limit Trump’s ability to escalate the war.

Brown, meanwhile, has criticized the war, as well as ongoing tariffs levied by the Trump administration on foreign countries, which he said Americans do not want.

“They didn’t ask for this war,” Brown told reporters earlier this month. “They were promised there wouldn't be a war. They didn’t ask for these tariffs.”