Tips for starting an arts nonprofit from founder of Access the Arts in Medina

Jane Back has been a teacher in Medina County since the late 1980s. When she was in high school, she loved playing musical instruments and participated in theater.

“Then when you have kids, you kind of just give up things you love sometimes for a while,” Back said.

Now that her kids are grown, she returned to an idea she thought of frequently over the years: Starting her own arts nonprofit.

While Medina County may have more arts organizations than Ohio counties that are more rural, Back said she noticed there were still populations not being reached.

In 2018, Back founded Access the Arts, a nonprofit that works to provide creative opportunities for the elderly, disabled and youth in the community while promoting appreciation of the arts for everyone.

“There’s a lot of rural poverty in Medina, and Medina is spread out,” she said.

Arts Access Arts Access is a special series acknowledging how various barriers - economic, health related or otherwise - can limit arts participation and exploring opportunities and resources available in Northeast Ohio.

Access the Arts currently doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar facility, though that’s in its future plans. For the 12 organizations Access the Arts partners with around the county, teachers and volunteers travel around to various locations to offer free programming for all ages, 5 to 85.

“We go to the juvenile detention center, we're there almost every week,” Back said. “We go to Medina County Home, which is a home for senior citizens who might have cognitive difficulties or mental health issues, and they don't get much enrichment as far as the arts in their life,” Back said.

Access the Arts also provides free after-school activities for children, classes for families recovering from drug or alcohol addiction and music and art projects for adults with developmental disabilities.

What began as a group of four at the organization’s start grew to eight, then 10. Now, there’s more than 25 people who volunteer to teach art classes and help run events.

Back shares her tips for starting an arts nonprofit below.

Beginning a nonprofit

Register as a nonprofit with the federal government and apply for tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status with the Internal Revenue Service.

Write articles of incorporation: These are filed with the state and outline an organization’s mission as well as who is responsible for managing it. This will include the organization's name, location, founder, members of the board of directors and a mission statement.

Establish bylaws: These define daily operations and decision-making processes and are necessary to obtain tax-exempt status with the federal government.

Filing federal taxes each year is still necessary for nonprofits even though the amount of taxes paid is zero.

Jane Back / Access the Arts Access the Arts hosts the annual Strawberry Arts Fest in Medina every June which includes live music, art vendors, family-friendly activities and of course, strawberry shortcake.

Growing a network

Find a small group of trustworthy people who share a similar vision to help get the organization off the ground.

Form a diverse board of directors to help the organization advance its mission, make financial decisions and plan for the future.

Hire people with specific skills to help with the workload. Having staff or volunteers manage roles like IT support, bookkeeping and social media management helps avoid burnout and keeps daily operations running smoothly.

Talk with other nonprofits to share tips and look for possibilities to form partnerships.

Raising funds