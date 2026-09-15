Former U.S. ambassador on how Saudi Arabia will face threats without U.S. support

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Michael Ratney has been listening along with us. He served as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Biden administration. He's now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Ambassador, we just heard from Aya Batrawy that this is one of the most difficult moments for Saudi Arabia in over a decade. What are you hearing?

MICHAEL RATNEY: Yeah, I think that's right. It's one of the most frustrating periods, I think, for the Saudis, as well. They've invested heavily for decades, really, in a stronger political and strategic partnership with the United States, and they would do it for just this sort of eventuality, a moment when they're under attack, you know, originally from Iran at the beginning of the Iran War and now from the Houthis against their energy infrastructure and their tankers and from Iraqi militias against their East-West pipeline. And President Trump seemingly, at this point, wants to sit on the sideline. So I think it's irritating, to say the least, truly frustrating for them.

MARTÍNEZ: In that - as you said, that they have put all that effort into this relationship for a situation like this - does this mean - do you think that if the United States doesn't come to their aid somehow, that this will affect their relationship going forward?

RATNEY: Yeah, it will affect it in some way. I don't think it'll be abandoned. I think...

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

RATNEY: What they'll look for when this is all said and done is greater clarity in the relationship with the United States. What can they expect in this sort of incident? Back in 2019, they were struck by Iran or Iranian-aligned militias against energy infrastructure in the East, and the United States did nothing then. So I think they've spent the last few years hoping they could establish a relationship with the United States where that sort of thing doesn't happen again.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the U.S. took military action against the Houthis in Yemen last year. Vice President Vance says the U.S. is in direct talks with the Houthis. What accounts, do you think, for the change in strategy?

RATNEY: So I think President Trump has wanted out of this war almost as soon as it started, and I think he's keen to find a narrative which suggests that the war is tapering off, it's over, it's been accomplished. And so in that sense, the last thing he probably wants is another front to open on the war. Unfortunately, he could walk away from the war, but I'm not sure the war is going to walk away from him.

You know, this escalation involving the Houthis in the Red Sea - it's pretty serious. You figure something like a quarter of global container traffic goes through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb. It's not just a Saudi issue. It could roil energy markets globally and really affect container traffic globally as well.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the U.S. has sold lots of high-end military equipment to the Saudis and actually trained them how to use it. So do you think, ambassador, there is an argument that they should be able to defend themselves now, just by themselves?

RATNEY: Yeah, certainly in a perfect world. They've bought armaments from the U.S. They've trained with the U.S. They've worked with the U.S. But, you know, the whole ethos of our cooperation with the Saudis and others is not simply that we sell weapons, and then it's up to them. It's a development of a partnership that lasts for decades. So they're with us. If we're in trouble, we're with them, if they're in trouble - that's the whole nature of these partnerships, and that's the effort that CENTCOM has been involved in all this time.

MARTÍNEZ: Just a few seconds left, Ambassador. What do you make of allies seemingly not wanting to get involved with this?

RATNEY: Yeah, I mean, this - the whole Iran war has been something of a morass in that sense, seen as Israel and the United States' war, not something that other partners really want to venture into. So this is of a piece with that, and unfortunately, that view comes at a time of really kind of maximum volatility.

MARTÍNEZ: Michael Ratney served as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Biden administration Ambassador, thanks.

RATNEY: Thank you.

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