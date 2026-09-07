Social media influencers called out for bad tennis etiquette at U.S. Open

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's not just the usual media types covering the U.S. Open this year. Social media influencers are in the house, or the stadium, as it were. And they are being blamed for breaches of tennis etiquette such as breaking out the ring cameras and taking selfies while matches are in play, annoying to other fans, and even worse distracting for the players on the courts. Cue the discourse. So we've called tennis writer Courtney Nguyen to get her take on all this. Good morning, Courtney.

COURTNEY NGUYEN: Good morning.

MARTIN: So what are some of the complaints about the behavior?

NGUYEN: Yeah, we've seen more of the type of influencer activity that would normally take place kind of outside of the stadium, you know, on the grounds, taking videos and things like that. This year, it's permeated into the stadium. And that's really been the issue. So we have people bringing ring lights in to take videos from there. We have suites coordinating these kind of, I don't know, song and dances, call-and-repeat-type things, all while matches are ongoing. And that's really been the spark for, as you said, the discourse surrounding what is proper behavior in a public sporting environment.

MARTIN: Have the players noticed this, and if so, what are they saying?

NGUYEN: Without a doubt. They have definitely noticed it. We've had play stopped in a Naomi Osaka match, with the umpire kind of calling out some of the disturbances in the crowd specifically related to content creation and content capture. And they have been a little bit frustrated by the fact that - they understand why this is being done. They understand that, you know, this is where younger people are getting their information now is on social media. And for tennis to grow, it's important to obviously be on those platforms. But their argument is, you know, we're here. We're working. This is one of the most prestigious events on our calendar. Please don't interrupt us while we're trying to actually play points. And that's really where the rub is taking place.

MARTIN: So who are these social media influencers?

NGUYEN: It's a great question because the USTA, which organizes the U.S. Open, has a content creator credentialing system. So they have about a hundred content creators that they have credentialed themselves as part of an outreach kind of program. None of those creators are the ones that are creating these disturbances that have been called out in these matches. So, effectively, by deduction, it's fans. It's fans who are there. Maybe they are influencers who have been brought in by, you know, brands to come in and get content. There's definitely a lot of that going on, on the ground. But they also can just be one-off fans who are trying to capture content for their own platforms.

MARTIN: I was going to ask you that because I was going to say, do we know for a fact that it is so-called influencers causing ruckus and not just fans acting up? Because I have to tell you, I have been to many a concert, especially since COVID, where I'm asking myself, where is the home training? I mean, I'm talking about people using their iPads...

NGUYEN: (Laughter).

MARTIN: ...To film the whole concert, so people behind you can't see it. I mean, really. So that's why I'm wondering why we're saying influencers. But do we know that that's really the case? Or is this just people who like taking pictures of themselves?

NGUYEN: Right, we don't know if that's the case because the definition of an influencer is still so convoluted. And it's imprecise, right? It's a term that we use to describe anybody capturing content. But technically, it's somebody who's trying to influence you - right? - sell you something, sell you a product, promote a brand. It's not clear that's happening here. And so that's where it's a little bit tricky.

MARTIN: Any idea what the Tennis Association's going to do about all this?

NGUYEN: Well, Wimbledon has already come out and said no influencers for next year. So obviously, it's starting to crack down a little bit. But as for the USTA, they've been, you know, informing people, giving more instructions about tennis etiquette.

MARTIN: All right. That is tennis writer Courtney Nguyen. Courtney, thank you.

NGUYEN: Thank you.

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