Armed man reported to have lunged at Democratic candidate for Ohio governor

An armed man is reported to have lunged at the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, injuring several other people in the incident.

The incident under investigation happened today when Amy Acton was at a campaign event at the Canfield Fair, near Youngstown.

According to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Patrick Havas has been arrested following the incident. The sheriff's office said that Havas entered the Mahoning County Democrat Party tent at the Canfield Fairgrounds using his cell phone to record a visit to the fair by Acton, who was speaking to the crowd gathered at the tent.

As he was entering the tent, Havas is alleged to have started pushing his way through the crowd. Per the sheriff's office, Acton's security detail confronted Havas, with two people knocked to the ground as that was happening. After his arrest, the sheriff's office reported two handguns and a set of brass knuckles were recovered. Investigators said no weapons were ever brandished or removed from their holsters.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he and Fran DeWine were grateful for the quick work of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement on the scene when a man tried to forcefully push himself toward Acton as she was speaking and injured other attendees at the Mahoning County Democrat booth.

Acton was not injured.

“Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable," DeWine stated. "This case is now in the hands of law enforcement and will be investigated thoroughly.”

Acton's campaign said in a statement that "this kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another."

Acton is running against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy campaign communications director Connie Luck said candidates "should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence."

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson also called the incident unacceptable.

“Having worked closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I have the utmost faith in her executive protection detail and am grateful for their quick action," Wilson said.

Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation and will be filing charges after consulting with the county prosecutor. Troopers with the state patrol will be investigating any potential threat assessment.

