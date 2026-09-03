The Cleveland Orchestra's musicians could strike over contract issues

The musicians of the Cleveland Orchestra could soon strike if long-running contract issues aren’t resolved. During a press conference Thursday, the players said they’ve unanimously approved a strike authorization. The bargaining committee said it’s far apart from management with regard to compensation, repetitive stress injuries and gaining a voice in the orchestra’s artistic direction.

“Each year, approximately a quarter of a million people attend our live concerts,” said violinist and bargaining committee member Elayna Duitman. “All around Cleveland, you can hear us bringing classical music to local audiences and find us teaching the next generation of musicians.”

The musicians’ most recent contract expired August 30, which was extended this week to Sept. 23. The Orchestra responded Thursday with a statement saying they “do not comment on ongoing negotiations, and we do not negotiate in the media.”

Duitman said their compensation package has failed to keep up with inflation and lags the nation’s other “Big Five” orchestras.

“Currently, the orchestra is not holding auditions for the upcoming season, which will mean fewer musicians on stage and more work and more injuries,” she said.

The comment referenced the need for more self-care as string players, in particular, grapple with increased strain and repetitive stress injuries from their craft. Duitman said there are currently eight open seats in the ensemble.

The conflict comes as the orchestra prepares for its 25th and final season under Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. When asked if some of the contract issues might be tabled until a successor is hired, Duitman responded with, “No, because we have issues now that need to be resolved.”

The orchestra’s most recent strike, in 2010, lasted less than two days at a time when it faced a $2 million deficit and dwindling endowment. Last fall, the orchestra’s financial report detailed a small surplus alongside a $329 million endowment.

Contract negotiations resumed Thursday after the musicians' press conference.