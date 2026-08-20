Les Wexner steps down as chair of namesake Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, remains on board

New Albany billionaire Les Wexner will step down as chair of his namesake Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, but will remain a member of the board.

An Ohio State University Board of Trustees committee approved the change Thursday morning. The full board will vote in September.

Wexner has faced scrutiny for his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though Wexner has denied any wrongdoing. Calls to remove Wexner's name from Ohio State campus buildings have been piling up for months.

Meanwhile, 88-year-old Wexner last attended a board meeting in May 2025.

Robert Schottenstein, president of Columbus-based M/I Homes, is set to become Wexner Medical Center's next chairman.

Kara Trott, the founder of Quantum Health, will be vice-chair.

Wexner Medical Center's board can have up to 22 members, including six members of the University Board of Trustees, 11 public members — like Wexner — and five ex-officio members. The chair of the board appoints the public members.

"New board chairs always refresh the committee structure and appointments," Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said that while Wexner has "stepped back" from his role as chair, he will remain on the board as chair emeritus.

"Les and Abigail have been great supporters of the university for many years, and we appreciate his ongoing service on the committee," Johnson said.