Miami University merging athletic programs at Middletown and Hamilton campuses

The athletic programs at Miami University's regional campuses in Middletown and Hamilton will merge after the 2026-2027 academic year.

Both regional campuses have teams for men's and women's basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball and club cheerleading. The two programs will operate as one on the Hamilton campus, and Middletown's teams will dissolve, according to a social media post from Miami Middletown Baseball's coaching staff, which says the team and all other sports on its campus will be discontinued in 2027. The coaches are asking people to come out and support the baseball team during its final year.

"We invite all former Warriors and Thunderhawks baseball players, coaches, alumni and supporters to join us throughout the year as we honor the memories, accomplishments and lifelong friendships that define this program," a portion of the post reads.

The change comes as Miami rebrands its regional campuses as polytechnic institutions with a greater focus on micro-credentials, certificates and curricula based on industry workforce needs.

In a statement, Miami Regionals assistant dean for student and academic success Pete Haverkos says the merger is intended to make the teams more competitive and establish a single athletic identity.

“At the core of all we do is student success. This merger will strengthen our ability to support our student athletes by bringing resources, talent and support services under one program,” his statement reads.

Both programs are part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a national athletic organization for small schools and community colleges.

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