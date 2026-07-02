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U.S. defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup knockout round

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Michel Martin
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

The U.S. beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in a World Cup knockout round Wednesday. The U.S. now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium on July 6.

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Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin