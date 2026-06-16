DeWine drops no hints about vetoes of some controversial bills

Lawmakers sent Gov. Mike DeWine several big pieces of legislation after last week's session, but he's not saying whether he’ll veto any of them.



Groups throughout Ohio are urging DeWine to veto legislation that changes Medicaid rules, expands fracking in state parks, affects voting by mail, and more. One would change laws to prevent townships from collecting tax revenue from certain entertainment venues.

DeWine said he’s still discovering what’s inside those bills: “It’s like Christmas, and you open the presents, and you’re not really sure what’s in them."



When asked whether he’d return any of those "gifts, " DeWine said he was early in the process of looking at the bills.