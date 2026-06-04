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Former FirstEnergy executives indicted again on public corruption charges after mistrial

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
Defendants former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and ex-FirstEnergy Senior Vice President Michael Dowling enter the courtroom in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross’ courtroom in Akron on March 31, 2026. The jury informed the judge that they were at an impasse and unable to render a verdict.
Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal
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NABJ
Defendants former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and ex-FirstEnergy Senior Vice President Michael Dowling enter the courtroom in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross’ courtroom in Akron on March 31, 2026. The jury informed the judge that they were at an impasse and unable to render a verdict.

Two former FirstEnergy executives have been re-indicted on public corruption charges connected to the House Bill 6 scandal.

A Summit County grand jury indicted Charles “Chuck” Jones, former CEO of FirstEnergy, and Michael Dowling, the company’s former senior vice president of external affairs, on a combined 22 felony counts. Jones and Dowling were named as co-defendants on five of the charges.

Related: The Power Grab

Dowling has been indicted on 19 counts:

  • One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • Two counts of telecommunications fraud
  • One count of conspiracy
  • One count of bribery
  • 14 counts of tampering with records

Jones has been indicted on eight counts:

  • One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • Two counts of telecommunications fraud
  • One count of conspiracy
  • One count of bribery
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • Two counts of obstructing justice

In March, Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the pair's first trial.

Jones and Dowling were accused of paying a $4.3 million bribe to the late Sam Randazzo as he became Public Utilities Commission chair while the $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout known as House Bill 6 was coming forward.

Attorneys for Jones and Dowling said Randazzo wasn’t a public official when they paid him money that was intended for clients he was representing, and said Randazzo stole it.

Randazzo committed suicide in 2024 after pleading not guilty alongside Jones and Dowling.

Jones and Dowling also face federal charges in connection with the House Bill 6 scandal.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges were convicted on similar charges in federal court in 2023 in connection with pushing HB 6 through the legislature. Householder, who's in prison on a 20-year sentence, is also facing state charges of misuse of campaign money and ethics violations. FirstEnergy struck a plea deal on federal charges in 2021, paying $230 million in that agreement.
Jared Clayton Brown
Jared Clayton Brown joined the WOSU News team in November 2022. He spent seven years working for the Fox and NBC affiliate stations in Louisville and three years with the CBS affiliate station in Columbus.
See stories by Jared Clayton Brown