Kettering could add path to busy road to make it safer for bikes, pedestrians

A major road in Kettering is scheduled to be modified to accommodate bikes and pedestrians.

City officials want to install the path on Far Hills Avenue from Carrlands Drive and Lewiston Road. That’s between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane.

This would eliminate one of the northbound lanes on Far Hills, turning the road from six lanes to five. The path would be reserved for cycling, foot traffic, and wheelchair use.

Work on the shared use path and lane reduction on Far Hills is scheduled to begin in 2029.

In the meantime, the public is invited to comment on this project online. Comments are due by June 30.

