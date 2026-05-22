Congrats Cleveland school grads. Alum provides $1M for graduation gifts

Almost 2,000 graduating Cleveland seniors will be leaving school this year with more than a diploma: they'll also have a little extra cash in their pockets.

Businessman and 1978 James Ford Rhodes High School graduate Mark Stepowoy surprised students at his alma mater Friday with the news that every CMSD graduate this year will receiving $500 checks.

Stepowoy, the largest private owner of Roto-Rooter plumbing franchises in the U.S., gave the district $939,000 to cover the gifts. He said he wanted to give back because the education he received in Cleveland prepared him for a successful business career. He also said he believes Cleveland, as a place, deserves investment rather than derision after years of declining population and factories closing.

"My father moved to Cleveland in 1954, and that's probably when we already were in our decline as we moved away (as) an industrialized nation and, you know, we're losing jobs to the south, losing jobs overseas losing jobs to Mexico and we took a beating, which means that late night TV hosts, they used us as fodder," Stepowoy said. "Cleveland was the butt of jokes in the 70s and and I resented that and I still resent it as you can imagine, and so I'm protective of our city, and that kind-of morphed into wanting to help these kids."

He also said Cleveland's challenges mean its students have their work cut out for them when they head into the job market.

"I can only imagine kids graduating today and the adversity they face and the jobs, the factory my father worked in, it's gone, it's not just the jobs are gone but the factory's gone, it's torn down you know, the jobs that built Cleveland, they don't exist anymore," he said.

Stepowoy previously gifted $1,000 last spring to every Rhodes High School graduate and donated $25,000 to help pay for a new scoreboard at the school.

He said students can use the money however they see fit, whether it's for future college expenses, a down payment, or even just food for their family.

"I remember a young lady walked up to me and she gave me a hug and she had tears in her eyes and she was telling me that she had been praying for money, that her family had been struggling and money was tight and I have no idea how much this means to her that she'd been literally praying for it. And that's pretty humbling," Stepowoy said.

Cleveland schools CEO Warren Morgan welcomed the donation in a news release Friday.

"This gift is more than a financial contribution; it is a powerful statement of belief in our students and the future they are building," Morgan said. "Mr. Stepowoy's commitment to giving back reflects the very best of our alumni community."