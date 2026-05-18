Ohio already requires voter photo ID. Some Republicans want statewide vote on it this fall

A 2023 state law requires Ohioans to show an unexpired photo ID to vote. Some Republican state lawmakers want it in the state Constitution, too, and they want Ohioans to decide on that this fall.

Some Republican representatives and senators have introduced a joint resolution to put the issue on the November ballot.



A driver’s license, passport, military ID, or state photo ID is required to cast a ballot in Ohio. But Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) said future legislatures could change that, so he and other Republicans want it in the constitution.

“The constitution is obviously our governing document and it’s harder to change than state law and we want to make sure that the protections given to Ohioans around photo ID will be there for many years to come," Bird said in an interview.

Bird said the idea is popular with Ohioans: “I think Ohioans reactions to that bill has been very positive."

Over the weekend, Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy called for Ohioans to vote on the issue. He's on the ballot this fall.

The resolution to put the issue before voters in November is sponsored by Reps. Bird and Heidi Workman (R-Rootstown), and Sens. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Jane Timken (R-Canton). A three-fifths vote in each chamber would be required by Aug. 5 to put the amendment before voters in November. That means 60 votes in the House and 20 in the Senate. There are 65 Republicans in the House and 24 Republican senators.