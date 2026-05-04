Kent State University says it will lay off up to 45 staff in the coming weeks

Kent State University President Todd Diacon said layoffs are on the way amid a challenging time for higher ed across the state and country as it hopes to cut $18 million to balance its budget.

In a campus address Thursday, Diacon said the university is prepared to lay off up to 45 people, with announcements going out in the next few weeks as the university finalizes its budget for next year. At the same time, Diacon said Kent State is in a better spot than many other schools, noting it's been reducing its budget gradually each year for more than a decade. Nationally and across Ohio, birth rates have slid and institutions of higher education have seen enrollment drop from record highs more than a decade ago.

"You can see that a couple of days ago, Penn State University announced they're going to close 50 academic majors throughout their system," Diacon said in his April 30 "Talk with Todd" campus address, referencing recent headlines. "... for the University of Maryland, 10% cut in state support. And University of Maryland College Park says that as many as 150 positions could be cut, via vacant positions, retirements or layoffs. East Carolina University, $25 million shortfall on a $1.2 billion budget. Clemson has been told to prepare for expense reductions. So, I mean, this is just the world we live in in public higher education today."

Diacon said he'd asked campus vice presidents to reduce their budgets by between 5% and 10%. It's not clear yet which employees could be impacted. Emily Vincent, director of university media relations, said the layoffs have not been finalized yet, as the budget will need to be approved by the university's board of trustees at its next meeting.

"Due to an expected reduction in state funding, an anticipated decrease in enrollment, the impact of inflation on university operations and as the president has previously mentioned, a significant reduction in international students due to federal government changes in visa status, Kent State is facing an anticipated $18 million shortfall for Fiscal Year 2027," Vincent added.

Diacon said the university is experiencing strong enrollment in some areas still, like its College of Aeronautics.

"If it were not for the last seven or so years of growth in CAE, the College Aeronautics and Engineering, we would have very tough times financially, but we'll continue to invest in infrastructure and in positions in that college, and really, we'll continue to support our largest enrollment majors ... like fashion (design)," Diacon said.

He said the university will also continue to invest in supporting its current employees, announcing a 2% raise for all employees not represented by a union.

Diacon last week also penned a column responding to recent statements by Republican candidate for Ohio governor Vivek Ramaswamy, who has suggested universities should consolidate to cut down on "bloated bureaucracies."

While Diacon didn't mention Ramaswamy by name, he argued the state needs a wide variety of universities that produce talented graduates. Local communities need them, too.

"There is also a community argument that deserves to be made. What happens to Salem without its Kent State campus?" Diacon said. "To Ashtabula, to Geauga, to Tuscarawas County and all the other communities in which Kent State maintains a vital presence?"

Diacon added that total enrollment at Ohio’s public universities today is roughly the same as it was in 2005, despite state support, adjusted for inflation, being 27% lower now than it was in 2005.