An Ohio apple grove with rare varieties could soon be uprooted

More than twenty years ago, an Ohio researcher brought wild apple tree seeds from Central Asia to Central Ohio.

Dr. Diane Miller, a fruit specialist at Ohio State University, planted these seeds at The Dawes Arboretum in Newark, with the aim of breeding more resilient apples and unlocking new varieties.

But, the future of that work is uncertain. The arboretum has given researchers until the spring of 2027 to remove the trees, citing concerns over invasive species and pests.

“The researcher has not tended the plot for many years which has allowed for harmful invasive species to proliferate that area. And these are direct harm to humans and other plants and other collections as well,” said Dawes Arboretum's director of science and research Holly Latteman.

Advocates for the project say those concerns were not previously raised. Eliza Greenman, germplasm specialist for the agroforestry nonprofit Savanna Institute, said the collection represents something larger.

“In focusing on invasive weeds, [Dawes] is losing the sight of something far more consequential: an irreplaceable genetic library that took decades to build,” Greenman said.

Research into rare varieties

Greenman said the seeds were first brought from Kyrgyzstan because of their potential to reshape the U.S. apple supply.

Experimental Farm Network Kyrgyzstan apple varieties may help U.S. apples become more resilient.

Central Asia is considered the genetic homeland of apples, making its wild varieties especially valuable for research.

“When you have genetics that are millions and millions of years old, they've lived through that many years of disease and pest attacks,” Greenman said. “And so what you have are increased pest resistances, increased resistance to disease that are all copied into their DNA.”

Greenman said those genetics could help create nutrient-packed varieties that rely less on pesticides.

“There's a genetic bottleneck in the apples that we eat today. They're very similar to one another and if there was a major pest or disease problem, there's no saving that apple without creating more chemicals,” she said. “We want to be able to channel the genetics to have natural resistance rather than toxins on the landscape.”

Holly Latteman said Dawes will retain a couple dozen Central Asian apple trees, even after the removal of the research plot.

“So really, there is no loss here,” Latteman said.

Now, Greenman said a small number won’t be enough to preserve genetic diversity. The current collection holds around 800 trees.

“These genetics that are in Ohio are really one of a kind. They're not present in the USDA repository, and they are very important for the beginnings of a disease-resistant apple breeding program in the United States,” Greenman said.

What’s next

Latteman said the arrangement to house the grove has been an informal handshake agreement, and, in her view, the site has not been actively maintained for many years.

“The first 10 years of the research was successful by the researcher, the rest of the plot has been abandoned,” Latteman said.

Diane Miller Kyrgyzstan apple varieties are rare in U.S. tree repositories.

Ohio State researchers and their partners have until 2027 to relocate the trees, though Greenman is still holding out hope for an agreement.

“We just really hope for better communication lines and to work towards a future that can include these apples,” Greenman said.

But, researchers are actively seeking new sites to take up the mantle. If a new home isn’t found, Greenman said the loss could be significant.

“It would truly set us back at least two decades if we can't find a solution,” Greenman said. “We really have to save this repository.”