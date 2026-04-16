Ohio primary preview: two Republicans want to earn nomination for treasurer

The Republican primary for state treasurer has been a somewhat unexpectedly hot one, with a former state lawmaker running against a current legislator.



Former state representative Jay Edwards and Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) want to replace term-limited Republican Robert Sprague as treasurer.

Of the two, Roegner was first in that fight. And that's a word she uses in her new ad that features her riding on a white horse while holding onto an American flag.

"It talks about the importance of a faith, of service, my background going to Wharton School of Business," Roegner said in an interview. "And that I don't back down from a fight."

Edwards said he began targeting the open position early, though he didn't come into the race until August. By that point, two other potential candidates—former lawmaker Niraj Antani and Lake County Treasurer Michael Zuren—had suspended their campaigns. Edwards said his two years as House Finance chair gave him the experience needed to be treasurer.

“I know the budget really well, I know the mechanics of state funding and state spending," Edwards said in an interview.

Roegner said it's her current experience in the legislature that makes her the better candidate.

“The treasurer doesn't operate in a vacuum. They need to be able to interact and work well with the leadership in the House, the Senate, and the governor's office," Roegner said. "I have the support of all of those.”

Edwards said he was hoping to see the legislature take big steps in the budget to lower property taxes or reduce electric bills, which he said are priorities that made him want to run for treasurer. Edwards has said he has signed two petitions for a constitutional amendment abolishing property taxes.

“People are really hurting out here, and what I saw was not much done on those issues," Edwards said. "But instead, we're going to give $1.7 billion to build stadiums around the state."

Roegner was among the Republicans who voted for the budget, which includes over a billion dollars for a sports and cultural facilities fund created with unclaimed funds the state has held for years. From that fund, $600 million was set aside for the Cleveland Browns' $2.4 billion domed stadium project in Brook Park, though court battles have halted the transfer of those funds. Roegner said she thinks her experience in finance will allow her to do what she sees as the most treasurer's top job.

“The number one priority for the treasurer is to safeguard the taxpayers' money and to invest it wisely. Period," Roegner said.

Roegner is from Hudson in northeast Ohio and has been in the legislature since 2011. Edwards left office in 2024 because of term limits, and said his southeast Ohio background and his age allow him to bring a fresh perspective.

“I love where I'm from. I'm a younger guy for politics. I'm not a young guy, but I'm a younger guy for politics. I still have some fight left in me," Edwards said.

The endorsements in this race are notable. Roegner has support from many lawmakers and state leaders, as well as the backing of Republican gubernatorial front-runner Vivek Ramaswamy. Edwards secured endorsements from Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno. Both have endorsements from other groups as well, but one key organization hasn’t officially backed either: the Ohio Republican Party. It decided not to endorse in the race.

Both candidates say if the other is elected, they will vote for them.