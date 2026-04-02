Ohio Consumers' Counsel says power line proposal will cost electric consumers

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel is asking federal regulators to reject or delay a request by utilities to build five high-voltage transmission lines in Ohio.

The AEP Ohio-FirstEnergy joint venture would cost $1.1 billion.

Filings indicate much of that need is driven by artificial intelligence data centers.

Maureen Willis, with the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, told WOSU on Thursday most of that cost could be passed along to consumers.

"Ohio customers could end up paying a very large share, about 60%. If you think about 60% of $1.1 billion, we're talking about $660 million. And then that doesn't even take into account local projects that would be needed to support it," Willis said.

"What we've talked about is how much of the need is really being driven by the data centers and is it fair to have residential consumers subsidize that growth," Willis said.

Willis said the proposal also builds in what she called a very high profit level —10.8% — for AEP Ohio and FirstEnergy to be built into the rate.

Willis wants the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject the application or delay it for five months and hold hearings.

In a statement, AEP Ohio said the proposal offers an efficient and cost-effective way to meet demand. The company said the project is critical to keeping power flowing reliably in Ohio and support the region's economic growth.

AEP Ohio said that PJM, the region’s electric grid manager, identified a need in Ohio as electricity demand continues to grow.

"Ohio is experiencing some of the fastest electricity demand growth in the nation, driven by new power-intensive businesses and growing communities" AEP Ohio said.

"The filing we made asks FERC to apply its standard rules and legal tests to our proposal, and we look forward to a thorough and timely Commission review consistent with established precedent," AEP Ohio said.