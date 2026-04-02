Montgomery County reports decline in child welfare cases over past five years

The number of Montgomery County reported child welfare cases has been steadily decreasing since 2021, according to a new report.

The Montgomery County Children Services report shows it received 3,134 reports for assessment in child welfare cases in 2025, compared to 3,750 in the previous year.



More than 1,500 of those 2025 cases were related to child abuse

1,326 were related to neglect.

“These numbers show meaningful progress, but they do not mean the work is done,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice in a written statement. “Every call still represents a child and a family that may need support. We all share the responsibility to stay alert and take action when something does not seem right.”

Children Services is now pushing for the continued need to raise community awareness and reporting.

The agency said warning signs to look out for include unexplained injuries, frequent absences from school, fear of parents or caregivers, extreme behavior changes, problems at school, nightmares or bedwetting and appearing to be consistently hungry or dirty.

Officials stress that reporting concerns is not an accusation but a way to ensure children are safe and supported.

“Fewer reports do not mean fewer challenges or that any of us can let our guards down,” Commissioner Mary McDonald stated.

Former foster youth Raymond Deaton shared his experience at the March event and emphasized the difference one adult can make in a child’s life.

"I had to learn I deserved safety, love and peace, not because I earned it, but because it was my right. Healing was hard and didn’t happen overnight, but each caring adult who reached out made a difference," Deaton said.

Residents are encouraged to call Montgomery County’s 24-hour hotline at 937-224-KIDS (937-224-5437) to report their concerns.

In an effort to continue raising awareness during April, the Montgomery County Administration Building will be lit blue and a public service announcement will be available for online sharing.

