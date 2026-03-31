Not your standard peanuts and Cracker Jack: Here's what's new at Progressive Field

The Cleveland Guardians introduced a lineup of new food, partnerships and spaces ahead of Friday's home opener.

Progressive Field was recently ranked fourth on USA Today's "10 Best" list of "Best Baseball Stadium Food," in which editors and readers voted on their favorites. Voters lauded the ballpark's showcase of local flavors, including pierogi, sausages and the always-intriguing Slider Dog, a hot dog topped with Froot Loops cereal, bacon and mac and cheese.

Collaborations this year include more local eateries, including Good Company, STEAK, Aladdin's and Sauce the City.

Here's a look at what fans can expect the next time they head to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

New food

Spicy Thai Fries

A collaboration with Good Company, this dish features French fries topped with sweet chili pulled pork, carrots, cucumber, green onion and sambal mayo. Find them at the Fry Box at Section 119.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Spicy Thai Fries are available at the Fry Box (Section 119).

Jackhammer

Pepperjack cheese sausage topped with "pickle de gallo" salsa served on a bun. Find it at 5 Star in Section 150.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Jackhammer is available at 5 Star (Section 150).

Tallow Popcorn

The staple from STEAK restaurants features popcorn tossed in beef tallow butter and steak seasoning. Find it at STEAK in Section 159.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Tallow popcorn is available at STEAK (Section 159).

Steak Sandwich

Grilled strip steak, chimichurri, provolone cheese and fried onions served on a sub bun. Find it at STEAK in Section 159.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Steak Sandwich is available at STEAK (Section 159).

Sauce the City Spicy Chicken

A collaboration with Sauce the City, this sandwich features breaded chicken breast doused in Cleveland hot sauce, served with kale coleslaw and Kool Ranch sauce. Find it at The Landing in Section 164 and Guardians Grill in Section 559.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Sauce the City's Spicy Chicken is available at The Landing (Section 164) and Guardians Grill (Section 559).

Aladdin's Med Dog

A collaboration with Aladdin's Eatery, this spin on the ballpark staple has beef kafta, tomato and cucumber, hummus and Aladdin's signature hot sauce served on a potato bun. Find it at the Beer Hall Terrace Club.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Aladdin's Mad Dog is available at the Beer Hall Terrace Club.

Beef Patty Melt

A beef burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and bistro sauce served on gluten-free bread. Find it at the Gluten-Free Stand in Section 171.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Beef Patty Melt is available at the Gluten-Free Stand (Section 171).

New and renovated concessions

STEAK

The trendy Tremont steak spot, which is also expanding to a Chagrin Falls location this year, will offer "premium concessions" including steak sandwiches and "carnival crab cakes." Find it in Section 159.

Fat Head’s Brew Deck

The new Fat Head’s Brew Deck is an expansion of the right field Corner Bar on the upper levels. Fans will find craft beer, interactive games and a beer market.

Arcade Marketplace

A grab-and-go market with a broader selection of food and beverages. Find it in Section 138.

The Landing

The former Fat Head's Garden is being transformed into a self-checkout market and hangout space. Seating will be placed beneath a canopy, where fans can sit and gather while enjoying hot food items and beverages. The space is scheduled to open in late April, according to the team. Find it between Sections 162 and 164.

Guardians Classics

A new self-checkout stand in the upper deck offering classic ballpark fare. Find it in Section 556.

New photo op

The Guardians and Progressive teamed up on a new interactive mural, perfect for gameday photo ops. Illustrated by muralist Lisa Quine, who is from Hudson, the mural "highlights the enduring connection between two Cleveland originals and reflects a shared pride in the city, culture and community. It’s built not just to be admired, but to be experienced, too," the team said in a news release. Find the mural near Section 170.