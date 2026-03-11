Ohio State's Board of Trustees to name new 'university leader' Thursday after Carter resignation

The Ohio State University's Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Longaberger Alumni House.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said that the board will name the next "university leader," following the resignation of President Ted Carter on Saturday.

Asked whether that person will be interim or permanent, Johnson said he didn't have more details to share.

Carter resigned after he disclosed that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business. Someone from outside the university told the board about the relationship.

The nonprofit economic development corporation JobsOhio said Carter's resignation was possibly connected to a relationship between Carter and the host of "The Callout," a podcast for veterans. Carter was a guest on multiple episodes of the podcast.

Krisanthe Vlachos is the host of that podcast, which was produced at the WOSU Public Media studio. WOSU News has asked the university for the contract between WOSU and Vlachos.

Vlachos has not responded to WOSU's requests for comment. She registered her Vet Earn USA LLC company with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office in December using WOSU's address, which is 1800 N. Pearl St.

Johnson said that the Vet Earn USA LLC business filing is part of the university's investigation regarding public resources.