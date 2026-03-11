32 new market rate homes come to Dayton's Wright Dunbar, Wolf Creek neighborhoods
Area families have more housing options in Dayton’s Wolf Creek and Wright Dunbar areas.
There are 32 new market-rate homes now available for purchase.
CountyCorp is overseeing this redevelopment project.
In Wolf Creek, the average home sale price has been $76,000. The new units in the Wright-Dunbar area average $208,000.
The city of Dayton invested $300,000 in building these homes, using its federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss and City Commissioner Christopher Shaw joined in a Feb. 26 ribbon-cutting for two of the new properties on North Williams Street.
To see the homes, go to howardhanna.com and search on zip code 45402.