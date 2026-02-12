Tiny Desk Radio: Hermanos Gutierrez, MARO, Roy Ayers

Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present Tiny Desk concerts from three artists with music sure to calm your soul. Swiss-Ecuadorian brother duo Hermanos Gutierrez channel their emotions through guitar. Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO serenades the Tiny Desk with her hypnotic vocals. And Roy Ayers brings the sunshine.

Hermanos Gutierrez: Tiny Desk Concert

MARO: Tiny Desk Concert

Roy Ayers: Tiny Desk Concert

