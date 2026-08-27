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Meet Wittenberg University's first-ever crisis response therapy dog

WYSO | By Samantha Sommer
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
Wittenberg has a new therapy dog, which will start work on campus this fall.
Wittenberg University
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Wittenberg has a new therapy dog, which will start work on campus this fall.

Wittenberg University has added what must be the cutest new member of its police division.

It’s a yellow Labrador puppy that will serve as the school’s first-ever crisis response therapy dog.

Black Swamp Labradors donated the pup to Wittenberg. That’s a small family-based breeder in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

These dogs can typically cost up to $2,500, the university said.

King Kennels also is donating the pup’s vet care and food.

The male puppy was born in June and arrived on campus August 21. He currently goes by the name “Dog” pending a weeklong campus-wide contest to name him.

The names to choose from include: Duke, Rosco, Maverick, Remington, Cooper, Bear, Murphy, Ranger, Berg, Rookie, Weaver, and Bayley.

The puppy will see extensive training over the next few weeks, including at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

He’s likely to begin working on campus in mid-October. Detective Sgt. Matt Raines will be the dog’s handler.
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Samantha Sommer
Samantha Sommer is the news director for WYSO, where she leads a team of award-winning reporters and anchors and collaborates with NPR stations across Ohio. She joined the station in 2022 after more than 20 years of news experience.
See stories by Samantha Sommer