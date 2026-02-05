Former Ohio State football staffer claims discrimination and wrongful termination in lawsuit

Former Ohio State University football staffer Joseph Lyberger is suing the university over claims of sex-based discrimination and wrongful termination.

Lyberger was employed by the university for four years and worked as a quality control coach with the team’s defense. He was fired in April 2025.

The lawsuit claims an administrative assistant filed false claims of sexual harassment and assault against Lyberger. The suit also claims the university’s investigation dismissed Lyberger’s evidence exonerating himself and instead relied on “sex-based stereotypes.”

“OSU presumed that Plaintiff, as a male accused of harassment by female coworkers, was inherently less credible and more likely to have engaged in misconduct,” the complaint states.

Lyberger is seeking compensation for lost wages, emotional distress and reputational harm.

When asked for comment, Ohio State officials said the university does not comment on pending litigation.