It's hard to believe that Jazz Piano Christmas celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. We were initially stumped on how to celebrate, but as we reminisced about the many pianists we have featured since 2002, we decided that it was time to present some of the stand out performances from our vast archive.

You'll hear jazz pioneers, contemporary masters and even pianists who are major names now but were presented as "up and coming talent" way back then. (I'm looking at you, Jason Moran !) This year's presentation is a reminder that jazz is indeed a living, breathing art form that has a glorious past and gleaming future.

The audio for Jazz Piano Christmas 2025 was produced by Dhanika Pineda. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive editor of NPR Music.

