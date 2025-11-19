On the go at Cleveland Hopkins? You’ve got a new and improved place to go

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Wednesday did the grand reveal on new bathrooms that are part of improvements to the centralized security checkpoint. The project which added more space at the checkpoint also included the reconfiguration of bathrooms, including a first for the airport: universal changing stations, improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

The addition was made possible by a $10,000 contribution from the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Amber Gibbs, CEO and superintendent of Cuyahoga DD, said the board offers grants to local organizations for inclusive programming and increasing physical accessibility. This led to Gibbs to reach out to the airport about a changing station.

“We really wanted to partner with them on how we could provide technical assistance or advice on making the airport more welcoming and inclusive for people of all abilities,” she said. “We thought the airport was a really important place to work with.”

Besides increasing accessibility, universal changing stations also allow disabled individuals to have a safer and more dignified restroom experience, according to Gibbs. She added that it removes a lot of anxiety for those who must plan on where and when to use the restroom.

“Working with the airport sends a very clear signal that people with disabilities matter, that people with disabilities are welcome in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio,” Gibbs said. “We want not only our residents who are using the airport to feel comfortable, we want visitors with disabilities to explore our fantastic region.”

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport One of the new bathrooms outside the expanded centralized security checkpoint at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which includes a universal changing table for people with disabilities.

Although this is the first universal changing station at the airport, it could look to add others as airport renovations continue.

“We may be able to incorporate more adult changing tables within the secure side of the airport since this is on the public side,” said Michele Dynia, senior media and communications specialist.

The addition to the airport is a part of the Hopkins Hospitality program, which combines several initiatives to meet the needs of all airport users. This includes a therapy dog program, a pass to allow individuals to accompany friends or family who need extra assistance, a hidden disabilities lanyard and more.

“This is just one more way that we can play a role in trying to help not only our guests, but caregivers, and ensure that people of all ages and abilities have comfort in our airport,” Dynia said.

Over the past two years, Amber Gibbs at Cuyahoga DD said the board has helped local organizations install over 20 universal changing tables. She hopes to add more inclusive and accessible restrooms at the airport before the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games come to Cleveland.