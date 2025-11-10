This Ohio veteran is fighting for mental health care in the state’s most rural communities

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you love is in need of support, call or text 988 for help.

On September 11, 2001, Dirk Harkins was underground, working in a coal mine in eastern Ohio.

“When I came up out of there that evening, I saw it on the news, and right then and there, I called recruiters, said' I’ll make it easy on you,'” he said.

He started basic training not long after and joined the 82nd airborne. Years later in Iraq, his Humvee hit a roadside bomb.

“I had some traumatic brain injuries, concussions, some other injuries,” he said. “They hit me right away with morphine while I was in Iraq.”

After he came home, the pills kept coming — oxycontin, Percocet.

“So I got hooked on those and I just found myself in a rabbit hole,” he said. “I started thinking suicide was my best option, and I found myself sitting on the edge of the bed one night with a .357. And grace to God, he stepped in right there and I didn't take my life.”

A few days later, he was involved in a high speed car chase, went to jail and finally ended up in the psych unit of the VA. That’s where he first heard about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation .

TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in the brain.

The treatment can help depressed and anxious people. But for many in rural areas, it’s not accessible. Harkins is on a mission to change that.

What is TMS?

“TMS is based on the idea that we’re using electromagnetic energy,” said Dr. Kevin Reeves, an associate clinical professor of psychiatry with Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Think of the brain as a big communicating organ with networks of nerves that talk to each other and pass along information. Sometimes, say if a person is depressed or anxious, those networks get out of whack.

So TMS uses electromagnetic energy to help them find harmony again, Reeves explained.

If a part of someone’s brain is overactive, TMS technicians can target that area with a slow magnetic pulse.

“It sort of sounds like a metronome,” Reeves said. “What we're really signaling that part of the brain to do is, ‘Hey, listen, start firing in time with those pulses and calm down.’”

On the other hand, if someone is depressed and areas of their brain are underactive, Reeves says they can administer pulses at a much faster frequency.

“And that is signaling the different brain networks to do other things, right? To maybe start waking up or talking more,” he said.

The treatment is FDA-approved for people with medication-resistant depression and anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and for those trying to quit smoking.

It’s non-invasive and doesn’t have a lot of side effects. But it is time-consuming. Reeves says it generally requires at least 20 sessions over the course of six weeks.

Bringing TMS to Ohio

Dirk Harkins travelled to Texas to receive TMS in 2019. He says it was life changing.

“After my fourth treatment, I woke up for the first time in 12 years without a level of headache,” he said.

The same year, Ohio started a publicly funded pilot program to help more veterans and first responders access it for free. But this year, several of the more rural locations closed because of budget cuts.

“They just stayed in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus — what they call the big Cs — leaving behind Cadiz, Carrollton and Chillicothe,” Harkins said.

For a rural vet to travel a hundred-plus miles several times a week to get this treatment is unrealistic and unaffordable, Harkins says. So he’s working on a solution.

“I can't be selfish and self-centered,” he said. “I mean, it helped me. So I gotta bring this back to my brothers and sisters.”

He’s collaborating with a TMS treatment company in the hopes of launching a roving unit to serve Ohio’s rural regions next year. We’ll hear more about that effort tomorrow.