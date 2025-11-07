Nova Twins: Tiny Desk Concert

I don't know what my colleagues expected when these ladies set up to play their Tiny Desk concert, but I bet it wasn't a mega-distorted bass line over a hip-hop beat and raspy yowls. Meet Georgia South and Amy Love, the rock duo known as the Nova Twins .

The ladies from London had no intention of easing into this performance. They launch right into "Cleopatra," a song that plainly tells haters to kick rocks, then dive headfirst into "Monsters," a fierce confrontation with their shadowselves. As they duck below the Desk to make adjustments to the "massive pedalboards back here, like, the size of spaceships," Love explains that they are "massive pedal nerds." (We set up a "pedal cam" just for this show.) Love adds a Harp Blaster microphone to the entourage, giving "Hummingbird" a supernatural quality.

This bass-heavy, vocally charged performance turns the expectation of what nice, polite girls are supposed to play on its head. With the audience's help, Nova Twins turns all the way up for its final song, a heavy rock adventure aptly named "Choose Your Fighter."

SET LIST

"Cleopatra"

"Monsters"

"Hummingbird"

"Choose Your Fighter"

MUSICIANS

Amy Love: vocals, guitar

Georgia South: vocals, bass

Jake Woodward: drums

