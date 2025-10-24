As shutdown drags on, NE Ohio group will pass out mac & cheese and ramen with Halloween candy

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is warning 1.5 million people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Women, Infants and Children program that the federal government shutdown could affect those benefits. And groups that help those low-income Ohioans receiving SNAP and WIC benefits are struggling to find ways to help them prepare.

Over the next two weeks, there will be "trunk or treat" events at communities around Ohio, where people will decorate their cars for Halloween and pass out candy to kids in costumes. One is set for Saturday afternoon at the Stuckey Learning Center in Alliance. The poverty rate in Alliance is around 24%. The statewide poverty rate is 13.2%.

"Our team has been brainstorming," said Liz Hibbs with the Early Childhood Education Alliance. She said they decided they'd come to the trunk or treat event with boxes of macaroni and cheese and ramen noodles for families to take home.

"Obviously, candy's great and fun. We can still do that," Hibbs said. "But it's a way we can make sure kids are fed with dignity. They're not having to ask for that food. It's something we're giving them because it's a way we can make sure they have a meal."

Hibbs said this Halloween season is scary for the families she works with, because they don't know how they'll get food if their benefits will be cut off during the shutdown.

“I think this is one of those times that it's really important for communities and nonprofits to come together and look for solutions," Hibbs said. "While macaroni and cheese and ramen might not be a permanent solution, it's something we can do right now.”

Hibbs said she’ll come to the trunk or treat on Saturday with ramen and mac and cheese for as many as 300 families. She said she just came up with the idea this week, so she's hoping other advocates will pick it up.

Food banks statewide have been stressing that they're open during the shutdown, and have been ready to help federal workers who have stopped getting paychecks. But they're also preparing for more demand if the shutdown continues, and as they get ready for the holiday season and winter. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks said in a statement last week: “We are counting on our donors, supporters and communities to step up in any way they can as our network continues its response. This situation underscores the vital role of public-private partnerships in supporting working families."