National Guard troops begin patrols in Memphis

National Guard troops have begun patrolling in Memphis, the Memphis Police Department confirmed with NPR.

The Guard members are part of a federal task force, established by President Trump, to combat crime in Memphis. The task force includes agents from several federal agencies. It kicked off operations last week.

The Trump administration has previously described Memphis as "suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government's ability to respond effectively."

A small number of Guard members were already in Memphis for planning and logistics purposes, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said at a city council committee meeting on Tuesday.

As of Friday, it remains unclear how many troops will be deployed and in what locations within Tennessee's second biggest city.

In Memphis, the Guard is operating under the governor's command — which is different from how other cities are facing troop deployments. In California, Oregon and Illinois, Guard members were activated by the Trump administration — moves that are now being challenged in court by state and local officials.

While some support the use of federal intervention to curb crime, critics accuse the administration of unfairly targeting Democratic-led cities. Legal experts also worry that Trump's pattern of imposing or threatening federal intervention in cities is testing the limits of presidential power and the use of military force.

What will troops be doing in Memphis?

Trump has described the anti-crime federal task force in Memphis as being a "replica" of his initiative in Washington, D.C. where troops have been deployed since August, mainly tasked with patrols and beautification efforts.

A presidential memorandum about the task force said the priorities will be to reduce crime, enforce immigration laws, help the local police with recruitment, retention, and training, and coordinate "strict enforcement" against crimes ranging from battery to traffic violations. The memo also indicated that additional Guard personnel from other states can be mobilized if necessary.

The task force includes personnel from 13 U.S. agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

At a news conference last month, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said troops will serve in support roles and they will not be responsible for making arrests. He added that Guard forces will remain unarmed unless specifically requested by local law enforcement.

The governor also said the operation will occur in phases over the next few months.

A website launched by the city government said guard members will serve as extra "eyes and ears" to local and federal agencies on the ground.

"Guardsmen and women will be easily identifiable in their standard uniforms that they wear every day. The guardsmen and women will not be wearing masks. Armored tanks will not be a resource used in this mission," the website added.

How are local leaders feeling about the deployment?

Lee has said he not only welcomed federal assistance, but that he has been in "constant communication" with the Trump administration for months about a plan to curb crime in Memphis using federal and state resources.

"I'm tired of crime holding the great city of Memphis back," Lee said Sept. 15 during a visit to the White House. The state's Republican senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, have also supported the move.

Meanwhile, local leaders have expressed more caution. In his weekly newsletter on Sept. 19, Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat, voiced skepticism whether the Guard is the "right tool for driving down crime." However, he said the city could use support in addressing homelessness and "community beautification" referring to efforts to reduce urban blight.

"We're already investing heavily in this work: grass cutting, litter pickup, and graffiti removal," he said. "And now, with additional hands and resources, we can scale that work — clearing more vacant lots, removing more trash, and restoring more blocks."

When it comes to public safety, Young emphasized that Memphis has been moving in the right direction, citing that both homicides and overall crime have declined in recent years. But Memphis has historically grappled with high crime levels, including in 2023 when the city recorded over 340 homicides, according to the Memphis Police Department .

The city is already involved in several joint state and federal task forces, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, ICE and others.

Copyright 2025 NPR