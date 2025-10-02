Rubio: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Rubio's electronic-pop music is full of ambient sound, but at the Tiny Desk, her flow is reborn. Enchanting strings and piano bring darker tones, evoking the mountains of Chile. In these sweeping arrangements, she casts a new spell.

As punk as she is rock as she is classic in her approach, her biting lyrics and deeply varied musical sensibilities on songs like "Lo Que No Hablas" and "Seres Invisibles" are as effective as they are gripping. From shrillness to quiet, it's in the spaces of discomfort that her star emerges — she was made to shine brightest in a space like the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

"Hacia el Fondo"

"Seres Invisibles"

"Lo Que No Hablas"

"Voy Creciendo"

MUSICIANS

Rubio: vocals

Rafael Durand: piano, guitar, string and vocal arrangements

Pablo Stipicic: guitar

Mike Hernandez: bass

Nicolás "Lego Mustache" Arancibia: drums

Daniela Arias Gallego: violin

Carolina Pedroza: violin

Sarah Kheel: viola

Natalia Vilchis: cello

Valentina Maria: background vocals

Melinda Rose Rodriguez: background vocals

Matheus Fonseca: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

