Company going through bankruptcy plans to cut over 300 jobs in Greenville

A Darke County factory plans to close and lay off more than 300.

First Brands Group, which produces auto parts, is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Cleveland-based company has been accused of fraud and its founders are facing federal charges.

The company plans to close its FRAM oil filter plant in Greenville starting April 30.

It stated in a filing with Ohio that 302 employees will be let go on that date.

According to a notice filed with Ohio Jobs and Family Services, some of the affected employees are represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2413.