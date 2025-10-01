'The President and the Dragon' highlights Jimmy Carter's efforts to eradicate guinea worm

/ In this Nov. 4, 2010 photo, Ajak Kuol Nyamchiek, 7, watches while John Lotiki, a nurse with the Carter Center, bandages the blister on her leg from where a guinea worm is slowly emerging in Abuyong, Sudan. (Maggie Fick/AP)

A new documentary called “The President and the Dragon” looks at the late former President Jimmy Carter’s effort to eradicate guinea worm, a parasite once found across Africa and parts of Asia. Since the Carter Center started working on the cause, the disease has been nearly eradicated.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and Makoy Samuel Yibi, director of South Sudan’s Guinea Worm Eradication Program.

