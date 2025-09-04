© 2025 WYSO
Sherwin-Williams halts contribution match to employees' retirement accounts as sales decline

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT
Exterior sign of a Sherwin-Williams storefront. The sign reads "Cover the Earth" and the company logo.
Abbey Marshall
/
Ideastream Public Media
Sherwin-Williams announced Wednesday the company is cutting its matching contribution to employee retirement accounts.

Sherwin-Williams is cutting its matching contribution to employee retirement accounts as profits continue to decline for the paint company.

In an email sent Wednesday to employees, CEO Heidi Petz said the company was temporarily suspending the six percent match to workers’ 401k plans.

Petz cited housing affordability, inflation and global tariffs for the company's profit slump. She said she expects those economic headwinds to continue into 2026.

This is not the first time Sherwin-Williams has paused its retirement match, having done so during the 2009 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes just months after the company, headquartered in Cleveland, also announced a return to office mandate for hybrid employees beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Days ago, the company received their initial occupancy permit from the city for their new 36-story, 1 million square-foot office tower built in Downtown Cleveland. 3,000 employees are expected to work at the $750 million building by next year.
Abbey Marshall
Abbey Marshall covers Cleveland-area government and politics for Ideastream Public Media.
