Browns clarify QB situation by trading Pickett, naming Gabriel backup

The Cleveland Browns have reshaped their quarterback depth chart after trading backup Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday rookie Dillon Gabriel will be the primary backup behind veteran starter Joe Flacco, while fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders slides to the third spot.

“Andrew Berry, the general manager, said (their) plan is to have four quarterbacks," Pluto said. "But he also mentioned that, quote, ‘Having four quarterbacks creates a lot of opportunities,’ and when you say that, you mean opportunities for trades."

Las Vegas was looking for a backup quarterback after Aidan O'Connell broke his wrist in the preseason finale this past weekend.

Pluto says the Browns are confident in Dillon Gabriel as the backup.

“The way Gabriel had played in the two preseason games made it easier for them to trade Pickett,” Pluto said. “When they brought in Pickett in the offseason, they were going to give him a chance to start. Pickett couldn't get on the field much because he had a significant hamstring injury. He's just about better now and that opened the door for Dillon Gabriel to play quite a bit and he looked like he could handle a backup job.”

After generating a lot of buzz following his impressive preseason debut, Pluto says rookie Shedeur Sanders will be third string. Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns this spring, a much lower pick than expected.

Pluto believes that only being coached by his father throughout high school and college put Sanders at a disadvantage in the NFL.

“So, not only (has he) always played for his father, he's always been kind of the anointed starter from the beginning," Pluto said. "This is the first time he's moved out of like the coaching cocoon of the family into the world of the NFL."

And, Pluto said comments made by Browns General Manager Andrew Berry underscored that point in an interview during Saturday's preseason game.

“He was asked about Sanders and this is his exact quote; ‘It can never be underestimated how big of a transition it is for a quarterback to go from college to the NFL. In Shedeur's case, it's like he's going from a college offensive system where, imagine you are fluent in English and now you are asked to learn Mandarin,’” Pluto said.

In contrast, Pluto believes Gabriel got some of that experience during his six years in college. He received an extra two years of eligibility thanks to a redshirt season and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He played six years in college for three different schools (and) started (in) 64 games," Pluto said. "Nobody's ever started that many games in divisional college history and he started for four different head coaches."

Still, Pluto said he doesn’t want to diminish Sanders’ accomplishments in college.

“I'm not writing him off, but I am explaining why he's far down the depth chart with Cleveland,” Pluto said.

Overall, Pluto said he feels the Browns made the right move.

“You drafted these guys for a reason," Pluto said. "So, let's give them opportunities to be in the practice field and to learn and, and to be ready to play. And Flacco is a great, not just mentor, but just example of how to extend your pro career. I mean, he's 40-years-old, so I think it's a good room.”