City officials announce new public safety measures and denounce politicization of viral fight

Dozens of Cincinnati officials attended a press conference Friday with a united message: the city is on the right track in addressing violent crime, and the viral fight that got national attention does not define Cincinnati.

Mayor Aftab Pureval denounced the politicization of the fight. Posts on social media first suggested the altercation was a random attack with potential racial motivations, leading to a political firestorm around the incident.

"We are a proudly diverse city with a large and vibrant Black community that is rich in tradition and in history," Pureval said. "The racial dynamics of this fight are unavoidable, and some have cynically used the opportunity to try and divide us along racial lines. That is a choice we must firmly reject."

Pureval says crime statistics show "significant decreases" over the past few years, and says now is the time to double down on strategies that are working.

Cincinnati has seen increases in some kinds of crime this summer — primarily property crimes. A July 28 report from CPD shows homicides and rapes year to date are down in the Central Business District over the three-year average. But robberies and aggravated assaults are up over that time period and since this time last year.

Citywide, most violent crimes, including homicide, were down slightly over the three-year average as of July 26, according to the latest CPD citywide STARS report. Shootings are down about 24% year to date compared to the three-year average of 172.

City Manager Sheryl Long said city employees have received "abusive, hateful, harassing, and bigoted language" and it needs to stop.

"Yes, tensions are high right now," said Long. "But if you live here, you know we will get through this period and come out stronger together. If you live here, or if you visited here, you know that. Everyone standing here knows that — everyone behind the cameras today knows that. The only people who don't know that, are people who don't know Cincinnati."

New committee will look at 'revolving door justice system'

Police Chief Teresa Theetge criticized a "revolving door" justice system: "Our officers risk their life daily to remove violent offenders from the streets, only to see them released quickly and sometimes without consequences," she said. "The cycle must end."

One person arrested after the melee was out on bond for previous charges when the July 26 incident occurred.

Theetge says she has asked the Hamilton County Chiefs Association to convene a new committee focused to look at the "ecosystem of our justice system."

"We will ask prosecutors, Common Pleas judges, municipal court judges, juvenile court judges, to join us to find out, how can we collectively work for a safer Cincinnati and for a safer Hamilton County?" Theetge said.

It's not clear when that committee will be formed, when it will start meeting, or when any findings or recommendations can be expected.

New public safety measures

Pureval said the focus is on police visibility. He thanked Gov. Mike DeWine for offering to to send state highway patrol officers to the city. Those officers will work along interstates within the city, freeing up CPD officers for safety patrols and calls to service.

Officials also announced a few new efforts that will start this weekend:

Expanded footprint of patrols from the SWAT and CDRT (Civil Disturbance Response Team); these teams have been deployed every weekend in recent months, focusing on The Banks. Now, those teams will expand to include Fourth Street.

A new bike patrol will monitor the Fountain District.

And Pureval said the city is actively engaged with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office "on collaborating on the Court Street area."

"We are by no means finished; we have more work to do," Pureval said. "We are meeting this moment with urgency, but we are also meeting this moment with a shared and deep understanding of Cincinnati's history, of the progress that we've made to get us here, and an undeniable vision that our best days are ahead of us."

New details on the viral fight

CPD previously announced the arrests of three people involved in the fight, with two others charged but not yet in custody.

At Friday's press conference, Theetge said six individuals have been charged with felonious assault and aggravated rioting.

"Our fugitive apprehension unit is actively pursuing the remaining three, whose names will be released upon capture," Theetge said. "This remains an open investigation, and I want to assure you, we will not stop until justice is fully served."

Theetge declined to give any detail about the remaining suspects, like whether they are local residents.

Theetge said six victims also have been identified, five men and one woman, and declined to name any of them. She plans to release new video sometime next week, including body-worn camera footage from responding officers.

"Right now, I need to let the investigators continue to do their job," Theetge said. "If I release too much too soon, even though there's a very strong appetite for it, I jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, and that would not be good for anybody involved."

