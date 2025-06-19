© 2025 WYSO
'Play ball!' Green celebrates new accessible field for kids with disabilities

WYSO | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
A baseball player swings at a baseball as fans look on from the bleachers behind him.
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
Challenger player Wyatt Phillips hits a home run June 18, 2025.

Green officials and community members celebrated the opening of a new sports field at Kleckner Park Wednesday. The field is designed to better fit the needs of kids with disabilities, officials said.

The Green Baseball Softball Federation has long had a baseball team for kids with disabilities, but the Challenger baseball team had to play and practice on dirt fields that made it hard for some kids with mobility issues to participate, Green Parks Planning and Development Administrator Mike Elkins said.

"Designed a little more thoughtfully than most, it's actually made with our kids in mind," Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin said, "and by removing barriers, it's designed to meet the kids where they're at, celebrating the uniqueness of the person and making limitation irrelevant."

Green officials and donors stand behind a piece of orange ribbon and cut it with giant red scissors in front of the Kleckner Park scoreboard.
1 of 3  — 514885092692828818.jpg
Green officials and donors cut the ribbon to officially open the new adaptive field at Kleckner Park on June 18, 2025.
Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media
A banner that says, "Welcome to Kleckner Park" hangs on a fence.
2 of 3  — welcome-kleckner-park
The new adaptive sports field at Kleckner Park opened June 18, 2025.
Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media
A sign hangs behind the bleachers says, "Kleckner Inaugural Season 2025" and has the handprints and names of the Challenger baseball players.
3 of 3  — 7240231685918022718.jpg
The new adaptive field at Kleckner Park that opened June 18, 2025, will primarily be used by the Challenger baseball team.
Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media

Instead of dirt, the field is made of shorter turf and has inlaid bases to address maneuverability issues. The dugouts are also significantly larger than a typical field to accommodate additional needs for the players.

"This field sends a clear message. In Green, we don't leave anyone behind," Yeargin, whose daughter plays on the Challenger team, said. "We build space where everyone can thrive, where every child can take the field, feel the thrill of the game and know they belong."

The field will primarily be used by the Challenger program's baseball team for kids with disabilities, 5 and up, but the city hopes to expand its use, Elkins said.

"We're hoping with this field that we can invite other communities to Green to play on our adaptive field," he said.

David Lough speaks behind a podium in front of the Kleckner Park scoreboard.
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
Green native and former Major League Baseball outfielder David Lough speaks at the opening of the adaptive field at Kleckner Park June 18, 2025.

Before the players took to the field to break it in with an inaugural game, they got a pep talk from Green native and former Major League Baseball outfielder David Lough.

"To the kids, this is your field," he said. "Play hard, dream big, respect the game, and always remember you belong right here."

And with that, the kids were off to play some baseball, with player Wyatt Phillips ending the first inning with a homerun, while the audience cheered on under the scorching June sun.

The park was funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the city of Green, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, a nonprofit that bridges gaps for at risk youth, and the FirstEnergy Foundation.

A baseball player stands at home plate with his bat ready.
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
A Challenger baseball player stands at home plate ready to bat in the first game at the new adaptive field at Kleckner Park on June 18, 2025.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton, Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media.
