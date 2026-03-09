© 2026 WYSO
Photos: Paid Leave wins the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
1 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-21.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
2 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-8.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
3 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-13.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
4 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-1.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
5 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-11.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
6 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-5.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
7 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-15.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
8 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-17.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
9 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-19.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
10 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-16.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
11 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-22.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
12 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-24.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
13 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-23.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
14 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-27.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
15 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-28.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
16 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-26.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
17 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-32.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
18 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-33.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
19 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-29.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
20 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-35.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
21 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-38.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
22 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-36.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
23 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-44.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
24 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-37.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
25 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-45.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
26 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-50.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
27 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-47.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
28 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-46.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
29 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-53.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
30 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-51.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
31 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-55.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
32 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-56.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
33 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-57.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
34 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-58.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
35 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-60.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
36 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-61.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
37 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-62.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
38 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-64.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
39 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-66.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
40 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-70.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
41 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-69.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
42 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-71.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
43 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-73.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
44 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-74.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
45 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-75.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
46 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-82.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
47 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-77.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
48 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-81.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
49 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-84.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
50 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-83.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
51 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-85.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Mosh pit during Good Soup's set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale
52 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-86.jpg
Mosh pit during Good Soup's set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
53 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-89.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
54 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-90.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
55 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-91.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
56 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-95.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
57 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-96.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
58 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-94.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
59 of 59  — 2026 battle of the bands-92.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The 2026 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 7 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Paid Leave, who play roots-inspired rock and roll, won the audience vote with garage punks Good Soup coming in second and indie rockers Yuppie placing third. Other finalists included Tronee Threat, Obscured and Catsteel.

This year's event also featured an after-party performance from 2024 winners Freakquency while the vote count was underway.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt