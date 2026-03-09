Photos: Paid Leave wins the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands

The 2026 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 7 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Paid Leave, who play roots-inspired rock and roll, won the audience vote with garage punks Good Soup coming in second and indie rockers Yuppie placing third. Other finalists included Tronee Threat, Obscured and Catsteel.

This year's event also featured an after-party performance from 2024 winners Freakquency while the vote count was underway.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.

