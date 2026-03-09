Photos: Paid Leave wins the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands
1 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-21.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-8.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-13.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-1.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-11.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-5.jpg
Catsteel performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-15.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-17.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-19.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-16.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-22.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-24.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-23.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-27.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-28.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-26.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-32.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-33.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-29.jpg
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-35.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-38.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-36.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-44.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-37.jpg
Obscured performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-45.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-50.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-47.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-46.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-53.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-51.jpg
Tronee Threat performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-55.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-56.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-57.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-58.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-60.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-61.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-62.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-64.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-66.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-70.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-69.jpg
Yuppie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-71.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-73.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-74.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-75.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-82.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-77.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-81.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-84.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-83.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-85.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-86.jpg
Mosh pit during Good Soup's set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-89.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-90.jpg
Good Soup performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-91.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-95.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-96.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-94.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 59 — 2026 battle of the bands-92.jpg
Freakquency performs during the after show at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The 2026 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 7 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.
Paid Leave, who play roots-inspired rock and roll, won the audience vote with garage punks Good Soup coming in second and indie rockers Yuppie placing third. Other finalists included Tronee Threat, Obscured and Catsteel.
This year's event also featured an after-party performance from 2024 winners Freakquency while the vote count was underway.
WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.