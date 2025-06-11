Parts of Vinton County, Ohio, evacuated after a nitric acid leak

Parts of Vinton County in southeastern Ohio were evacuated Wednesday following a chemical leak.

A gas release at the Austin Powder chemical plant about 30 minutes west of Athens has been stopped and an evacuation order for the nearby village of Zaleski lifted.

An unknown contaminant entered a 5,000-gallon process tank containing nitric acid at the plant early Wednesday morning. This caused a chemical reaction that created nitrogen oxide gas, which was vented to the atmosphere. The air release of nitrogen oxide gas has since been stopped.

There are no injuries reported at the plant and the nitrogen oxide plume has dissipated.

Austin Powder manufactures components for industrial explosives.

Ohio EPA is waiting for the tank’s temperature to cool enough to test nearby streams for PH levels. At this time, the agency says there is no reason to believe that drinking or groundwater has been impacted. Austin Powder will be conducting additional testing of groundwater in the nearby area.

The local fire department is using drones to monitor the immediate area. As of late Wednesday, air monitoring had not shown any positive readings for nitrogen oxide.

The Zaleski Fire Department lifted the evacuation order around 4:40 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the gas release can contact the Vinton County Health Department at (740) 596-5233.

Nitric acid and nitrogen oxide can cause numerous health effects, including irritation of the nose, throat, and lungs, coughing, shortness of breath, tiredness, fluid buildup in the lungs (which can be delayed) and permanent lung damage from repeated high-level exposure. Exposure can also cause skin and eye irritation and burns, headaches, fatigue, dizziness and a bluish skin color.

Anyone from the area experiencing any of these symptoms should contact a medical professional immediately.



