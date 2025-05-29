Portage County resident sues Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski for retaliation over Facebook page

A Portage County resident is suing Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski over retaliation he says he's faced since creating a Facebook page about the sheriff last year.

Will Lane of Newton Falls created "The Bad Bruce Exhibit" Facebook page in April 2024. He frequently posts about alleged corruption in the sheriff's office and campaigned for Zuchowski's opponent in the November election, as well as for other Democrats running for countywide seats.

The lawsuit alleges another Facebook page was created last September by Jonathan Porter called the "Will Lane Exhibit." The page purported to be by Lane himself, posted his address, phone number and email address and false statements that Lane takes and deals narcotics and beats women.

"I wasn't too happy," Lane said, "and I know my family wasn't feeling safe that the sheriff was doing that with our home address."

The lawsuit states that Porter is not a real person and that Robert James, a captain with the sheriff's department, created the now deleted page with Zuchowski's knowledge and consent.

At the time, Lane was using "The Bad Bruce Exhibit" page to support Jon Barber, who was running against Zuchowski, and other Democratic politicians like Carmen Laudato, who was running for Portage County Commissioner. Lane also posted videos of then Commissioner Tony Badalamenti, who had lost his seat in the primary, resigning from the Portage County Republican Central Committee, after a months long fight with Zuchowski over the sheriff's budget. The suit alleges the "Will Lane Exhibit" page also took aim at these officials.

1 of 3 — Pro Zuchowski.png The "Will Lane Exhibit" Facebook page posted in support of Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Will Lane 2 of 3 — Allegations.png The suit claims the "Will Lane Exhibit" Facebook page posted libel and slander about Lane. Will Lane 3 of 3 — Hit List .png The lawsuit claims Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski posted a hit list of his perceived political enemies on the "Will Lane Exhibit" Facebook page. Will Lane

"There was a hit list put out on there with me and Judge Pittman and Jon Barber and Tony Badalamenti, Carmen Ludato," Lane said.

Judge Laurie Pittman is a Democrat on the Portage County Court of Common Pleas. She was not up for reelection in 2024.

The "Will Lane Exhibit" page additionally posted support for Zuchowski in the election, Lane said.

"Not only are they stealing my identity, they're also defaming me and using my fame to push political agendas that I don't agree with," he said.

Posts on "The Bad Bruce Exhibit" page included allegations against Captain Michael Davis, including his prior removal from the Trumbull Action Group, a drug task force, and charges of domestic violence.

"I made posts about this, and then Davis went to call down asking about canceling my grower's license, inquiring about it," Lane said. "Now, what business is that of the sheriff's?"

Lane is licensed to grow hemp on his farm by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who told him Davis had called asking to cancel his license, he said. Lane has not been investigated for any wrongdoing involving his hemp license, he said.

Zuchowski has come under fire for posts made on his public Facebook account in recent months. Most recently, he posted several pictures of himself burning copies of The Portager, a local newspaper. Before the November election, he drew in national attention for a post calling for residents to write down the addresses of people supporting then presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, so they can send immigrants, which he called "locusts," to their homes. He deleted the post but defended it in a different one, saying he has the right to freedom of speech. Concerns about intimidation, surveillance, the collection of personal information and threats regarding the electoral process led to the U.S. Department of Justice monitoring compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County.

Lane's lawsuit seeks more than $2 million in damages and lists Zuchowski, James, Davis and Portage County as defendants.

"I'm hoping that justice is served. I really don't even want to settle. I want to take it all the way. I want it to go to trial, and I want them to answer for what they've done," Lane said. "And I want to protect other people from having to face the kind of crap that I face, right? Just because I'm not a Republican this is how I'm treated by elected officials that I pay."

The sheriff's office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

