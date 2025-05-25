Who’s paying for the NATO Spring Parliamentary Session in Dayton?
This story has been shared by our partners at the Dayton Daily News, which first published this article.
The price tag for the May 22-26 event already runs in the millions of dollars, which will come from a mix of local, state and federal funding sources:
- Local funding: “The costs associated with planning, programming, and enhanced security for the NATO event are being covered by external funding sources, not by the city of Dayton,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein has said. The city of Dayton has budgeted about $1.5 million beautifying downtown ahead of the five-day event, with city officials clarifying that capital improvement efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives that have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event.
- State funding: The Ohio Department of Public Safety has requested about $4.3 million in state funding to help pay for safety and security measures.
- Federal funding: Last year, Turner’s office said $2 million was included in a House fiscal year 2024 bill to support holding the assembly in Dayton, with the House Appropriations Committee approving the funding in 2023.
- NATO funding: According to event planners, NATO does not reimburse host cities for expenses related to the event.