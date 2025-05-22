Madison Local Schools levy fails after election night tie

The Butler County Board of Elections broke a primary election night tie Thursday morning following a special meeting.

Unofficial results for the Madison Local School District levy issue showed a 620-620 tie after polls closed, but after counting all provisional ballots and certifying the results, the Board of Elections determined the issue failed by a margin of five votes.

This development will significantly impact Madison Local's finances almost immediately. The levy renewal, first approved by voters two decades ago, has provided the school district with $1.1 million annually. The district has relied on that annual infusion of funding since 2005 to pay employee salaries and provide student services. Had it passed, it would've extended that funding for another 10 years.

Without it, Madison Local will need to cut a chunk from its budget, likely laying off teaching staff and eliminating high school busing next school year. The school district already had eliminated some teaching positions before the May primary election to meet its budget.

The Madison Local Schools Board of Education's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27.

Read more:

