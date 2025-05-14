Bill to ban K-12 students from using cell phones in schools easily passes Ohio Senate

A bill that bans cell phone use in Ohio's K-12 schools easily passed the state Senate Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Jane Timken (R-Jackson Township) sponsored Senate Bill 158, which would require schools to adopt policies to ban cell phone usage during the school day. She said schools that ban students from using their phones during the day realize it has a positive benefit on students.

“Eliminating cell phones in schools leads to improved academic performance, and allows them to develop academically and socially and thrive," Timken said.

Timken said there are also health consequences associated with cell phone bans in schools.

"An average student receives about 11 notifications per waking hour. That's one every five minutes, or 192 per day. Studies have also shown the impact of cell phone use on children, increased anxiety, depression, and self-harm. The facts are clear," Timken said.

Most Democrats, including Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) agreed with the cell phone ban. She said school districts will be the ones that come up with the rules for the usage.

"I can trust that local control, many of our school districts already have these policies in place, but we want to make sure that they are recognizing—and I assure you they do—that our students need to be paying attention in school and not being bullied online, not checking their Facebook to see what a star has done, something that they need to emulate," Ingram said.

The bill passed with only two Democrats voting against it. The legislation now moves to the Ohio House. The idea has strong support from Gov. Mike DeWine, who called for the cell phone ban earlier this year.