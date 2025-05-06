Bill allowing Ohioans to play virtual poker and casino games online could be coming soon

A bill is in the works from one of the most powerful Republicans in the House that would allow Ohioans to gamble online beyond sports betting. The legislation could allow them to play virtual poker or other casino games on their phones or laptops anytime.

Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) confirms that he’s working on a bill to establish iGaming in Ohio with the goal of generating some additional revenue for the state. Stewart is the chair of the House Finance Committee and the sponsor of House Bill 96, the House version of the two-year state budget. Republicans approved that proposal after making major changes to Gov. Mike DeWine's initial budget, including stripping out a doubling of the tax on sports gambling operators to create a sports facilities fund.

The idea of playing casino-style games or the lottery online isn't new to state lawmakers. A commission was set up in the current budget approved two years ago to look into the idea, and issued a report last July. Three Republican lawmakers on that panel said in that report that other states that legalized iGaming or iLottery or both saw "significant increases to tax revenues generated with greater participation". But Reps. Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Twp.) and Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and now-former Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) also noted that in-person sales of lottery games went up too.

"These tax revenue benefits to the state and funding that could be provided to our K-12 education system cannot be overlooked," the lawmakers wrote.

But the lawmakers also cautioned that they felt any implementation of iGaming or iLottery must not come at a cost to Ohio’s existing brick-and-mortar casinos and racinos. The industry has had concerns about how internet gambling could affect traffic at its four casinos and seven racinos.

The idea of an iGaming bill comes as the Ohio Senate is considering the budget. House Republicans had stripped out DeWine's tax hikes on sports gambling operators, marijuana and cigarettes, saying they weren't interested in raising any taxes. But the House budget also didn't include an income tax cut. An income tax cut or change has been included in the last seven state budgets.

Resources are available. The National Problem Gambling Hotline can be reached at 1-800-GAMBLER. Ohio's can be reached at 1-800-589-9966.