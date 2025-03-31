Elida Almeida: Tiny Desk x globalFEST 2025

In 2021, the Tiny Desk x globalFEST series was created to promote international music discovery. For the fifth edition, we present artists from Cabo Verde, France and Colombia.

When we shot this concert in early January, it was nearly freezing outside. But the moment Elida Almeida stepped behind the Tiny Desk, her powerful voice, the vivid stories from her native Cabo Verde, and the irresistible rhythms of her band quickly warmed us up… and got us moving.

Draped in a striking lime-green satin dress, Almeida opens the show with a two-song medley of "Djam Odja" and "Mudjei." Keys take center stage as drums and rhythm guitar drive the pulse, while she sings of her journey leaving her hometown of Santiago — it's the largest island of Cabo Verde, located off the coast of West Africa. Transitioning into "Mudjei," an ode to womanhood, she makes a declarative statement: "This song talks about women, one of the most beautiful creatures God created," before inviting the audience into a lively call-and-response, teaching them the phrase "woman" in Cape Verdean Creole.

The band follows with "Dipalbesa," a rousing ballad that captures the moment of losing yourself in a relationship. Then, the unmistakable sound of the accordion cues "Funana," a tribute to the traditional music and dance style of Cabo Verde, its infectious rhythm sweeping through the room.

Almeida closes the set with her biggest hit, "Bersu d'Oru," an electrifying tune that had everyone on their feet. While this may be your introduction to Elida Almeida, her soul-stirring storytelling and magnetic charm are sure to keep you coming back. Through her music, she carries the heart of Cabo Verde to the world, bridging cultures with every note.

SET LIST

"Djam Odja / Mudjei"

"Dipalbesa"

"Funana"

"Bersu d'Oru"

MUSICIANS

Elida Almeida: vocals

Kalu Ferreira: piano

Cau Paris: drums

Jery Bidan: guitar

Mayo: bass

