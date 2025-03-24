Moreno, state senators add to list of endorsements for Ramaswamy over Yost for Ohio governor

The Republican primary for governor is more than a year away, but one candidate is continuing to announce endorsements - though he may already have the only one that matters in getting the backing of President Trump.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno and 15 of the 23 Republican state senators endorsed tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who's running for elected office for the first time.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said in a statement that the group believes Ramaswamy "has the vision, business expertise, and relentless drive to make Ohio the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

On Saturday, Moreno reposted on X a video from Ramaswamy in which he praised Moreno, and added in a two-sentence statement that he’s proud to endorse Ramaswamy and he’s the "right man for the moment." There's been no endorsement so far from Ohio's other freshman senator, Jon Husted - though he had been raising money to run against Yost before he was appointed to the U.S. Senate by Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Vice President JD Vance.

The list of senators includes the four members of majority leadership: McColley, President Pro Tem Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), Majority Floor Leader Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Majority Whip George Lang (R-West Chester). Also in the group: Michelle Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester), Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield), Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), Jane Timken (R-Canton), Brian Chavez (R-Marietta) and Sandra O’Brien (R-Rome).

Ramaswamy got the big endorsement in the backing of Trump the day he launched his campaign - a blow to Attorney General Dave Yost, who'd been endorsed by Trump in his re-election in 2022.

Ramaswamy also claims 20 county sheriff endorsements, though Yost - who as attorney general is often referred to as the state's top cop - said he has 30.

Two of the other three statewide executive officeholders unveiled their endorsements of Ramaswamy before his campaign launched: Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who's running for auditor and Treasurer Robert Sprague, who's running for secretary of state. Auditor Keith Faber, who's running for attorney general, has not endorsed a candidate.

DeWine has also not offered an endorsement. Newly appointed Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel has not said he's running for governor, but hasn't ruled it out.

There is one another Republican in the race - former Morgan County Board of Education president Heather Hill.

Dr. Amy Acton, DeWine's first director of the Ohio Department of Health, is the only announced Democrat running for governor.