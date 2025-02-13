© 2025 WYSO
Human case of bird flu confirmed in Ohio as human flu rages 'out of control'

Ideastream Public Media | By Josh Boose
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:11 PM EST
A pair of hands in latex gloves uses a hypodermic needle to draw liquid from a vial.
Billion Photos
/
Shutterstock
Dr. Amy Edwards recommends people get a flu vaccine, wash their hands and stay home when they're sick to prevent the transmission of the human flu.

A human case of bird flu has been confirmed in Ohio.

A farmer in Mercer County contracted bird flu, the Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday. His condition is unknown.

"For most of us, the risk is incredibly low because we don't have exposure," said Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at University Hospitals.

Bird Flu does not easily spread from human to human, according to Edwards.

"I think there's been... one or two instances where household contacts did end up with positive antibodies," said Edwards. "But even that is unclear."

Edwards advises everyone to stay away from dead or sick birds and recommends those on farms to contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health for specific guidelines.

A bigger concern for the overall population is the human flu, Edwards said. "It's raging out of control."

"We're in the midst of one of the worst outbreaks I can remember in the last 15 years," she said. "People just need to take care."

Edwards recommends getting the flu vaccination, washing your hands and staying home when sick.

"Bird flu is one thing, but human flu is harming people actively right now," said Edwards. "We've got people in ICUs. We've got people dying. We've got people in the hospital."
Josh Boose
Josh Boose is associate producer for newscasts at Ideastream Public Media.
