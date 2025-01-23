Ohio suicide rates fell in 2023. State agencies say more work needed

Suicide is a public health crisis. If you or anyone you know is in crisis, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988. More information can be found here.

Ohio recorded fewer suicide deaths in 2023 than in 2022, the first decline the state has seen in three years, according to newly released Ohio Department of Health data.

Suicide deaths went down by 1% in 2023, after rising by 1% in 2022 and by 8% in 2021. The single-digit decline was pretty on par with national statistics for 2023, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health. Vanderhoff said 1,777 residents died by suicide, which equaled out to about five Ohioans every day.

“This is a sobering fact, and it is why even though we take some encouragement from this slight decline, we are committed to continuing to work hard to drive those numbers down further,” he said.

Men accounted for 81% of 2023 deaths, a 0.4% decrease from 2022. Firearms deaths continued to far outrank other mechanisms, according to department data.

Some of Ohio’s most rural, least populous counties again saw the highest rates of suicide, including Vinton, Harrison and Monroe Counties, according to data. Vinton and Harrison Counties both exceeded a death rate of 30% per 100,000 population.

“These are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, neighbors, coworkers, and all of these losses … are truly a human tragedy,” said LeeAnne Cornyn, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Although across the board, deaths were down, the state recorded higher rates of suicide deaths in the 45-54 and 55-64 age categories.

Under Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, advocates have lauded increased appropriations to mental health resources. Most of them are also preparing, with concerns that resources will get fewer funds this next biennial state budget cycle since coronavirus pandemic relief money ran dry.

“This next budget is going to be rough and we’re going to be really active in making sure that our community mental health centers, that our hospitals, that folks who are doing the work out there really do get the resources they need,” Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Executive Director Tony Coder said in September.

When asked Thursday, Vanderhoff said it was “really very early” to say anything about the budget—even though his department had to have a budget request submitted for the 2026-2027 fiscal year in November. Gov. Mike DeWine will introduce his budget proposal before the legislature in the coming weeks.