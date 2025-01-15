Miami University announces quantum computing partnership with the Cleveland Clinic

Miami University is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic to advance its newly formed quantum computing degree program.

In Dec. 2024, the university's board of trustees approved the creation of Miami's quantum computing major, a bachelor of science degree program within the College of Engineering & Computing. The program is set to launch in Aug. 2025.

The university's new partnership will establish a Miami University facility near Cleveland Clinic's main campus, allowing students to intern on-site at the medical center's innovation district. It will also bring Cleveland Clinic researchers to Maimi's Oxford campus to educate students on the technology.

Cleveland Clinic's main campus is home to an IBM Quantum System One, a first-of-its-kind quantum computer dedicated to health care research. While the technology is still being tested, IBM says it's collaborating with researchers at the Cleveland Clinic on multiple projects to advance the technology further and understand its capabilities to accelerate research in drug development and patient care using quantum-enhanced prediction models that even the world's fastest super-computers cannot complete.

Beena Sukumrana, dean of Miami's College of Engineering & Computing, says the partnership will give Miami students a rare chance to get first-hand experience alongside professionals using emerging quantum technology to solve the medical field's most difficult problems.

"I know it's still untested technology, but we know that there are advances being made in quantum technology every day," Sukumrana told WVXU. "We're hopeful that it will become a commercial reality sooner than later."

Miami says its quantum degree program and partnership with the Cleveland Clinic will be focused on introducing quantum computing degrees, minors, and micro-credentials to a broader audience.